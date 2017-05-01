Stabbing in West Campus injures one

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As authorities were gathering information on the deadly stabbing that happened on the University of Texas at Austin campus, another unrelated stabbing happened a few blocks away.

Austin police say on Monday around 3 p.m. there was a stabbing in the 2600 block of Nueces Street. The victim told police he was stabbed when he got into a confrontation with an unknown man who he saw threaten a woman with a knife.

The victim went home and asked his roommates to take him to the hospital where he later reported the incident to police. The victim had non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s. He is 5-feet-9 and has sandy brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a hoodie.

If you have any information on the suspect, please contact the Homicide Tip Line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

