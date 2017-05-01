One dead, several injured in University of Texas campus stabbing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are responding to reports of a stabbing on the University of Texas at Austin campus Monday afternoon.

Austin police say they’re assisting university police at 2101 Speedway, which is near Gregory Gym. Austin-Travis County EMS says they are responding to reports of multiple people stabbed. The agency says one person has died and three more were injured.

Austin police say they have one person in custody.

A KXAN intern says authorities have evacuated Gregory Gym aas of 2:10 p.m. Students say McCombs School of Business is on lockdown.

KXAN News has a crew en route and will update this story as more information becomes available. 

