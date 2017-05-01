Mile-wide path of destruction left by East Texas twister

FORT WORTH (KETK) — The National Weather Service has released a preliminary report on four tornadoes which touched down on Saturday in East Texas. One twister’s path of destruction was a mile wide.
A National Weather Service survey team began to survey the damage associated with at least four tornadoes that occurred in Henderson, Van Zandt, Rains and Hopkins Counties.
Four people died and dozens were injured by the severe storms and tornadoes. Fifty-six people were treated at three hospitals, according to the Associated Press.
The tornado that traveled from Henderson County to Hopkins County, known as the Log Cabin to Yantis Tornado, left a path of destruction that is a mile wide, slamming into the east side of the town of Canton. The tornado traveled for more than 50 miles and had peak winds of 130 miles per hour.
Two of the four tornadoes were given a preliminary EF-0 rating while the other two were long-tracked tornadoes with more significant damage, leading to at least EF-3 ratings. Several survey teams are on the road Monday continuing to assess the extent of the damage.
National Weather Service details on the four tornadoes
Tornado #1 – Grand Saline Tornado
Rating: EF-0
Estimated Peak Wind: 80 mph
Path Length: 1.5 miles
Path Width: 100 yards
Injuries: 0
Start Time: 4:15 PM
End Time: 4:17 PM
Start Location: 5 SSW Grand Saline
End Location: 2 WSW Grand Saline
Summary: Damage to trees was observed.
Tornado #2 – East Canton #1 Tornado
Rating: EF-0
Estimated Peak Wind: 75 mph
Path Length /statute/: 2 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 75 yards
Injuries: N/A
Start Time: 5:10 PM CDT
End Time: 5:14 PM CDT
Start Location: 1 ESE Canton
End Location: 3 NE Canton
Summary: Tornado caused damaged to trees and barns just southeast of city center of Canton.
Tornado #3 – Eustace to West Canton Tornado
Rating: At least EF-3
Estimated Peak Wind: 145 mph
Path Length /statute/: 23.35 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 800 yards
Injuries: N/A
Start Time: 5:29 PM CDT
End Time: 06:09 PM CDT
Start Location: 2 SSE Eustace
End Location: 5 NNW Canton
Summary: Damage to four or five homes where exterior walls collapsed. Several cars and numerous manufactured homes were damaged in central part of this tornado’s path. More details will be surveyed on Monday.
Tornado #4 – Log Cabin to Yantis Tornado
Rating: EF3
Estimated Peak Wind: 130 mph
Path Length /statute/: 55.5 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 1760 yards
Injuries: N/A
Start Time: 5:41 PM CDT
End Time: 7:28 PM CDT
Start Location: 5 ENE Log Cabin (Henderson County)
End Location: 8 NW Yantis (Hopkins County)
Summary: Tornado will be known as mile wide tornado which slammed into east side of Canton. More damage to be surveyed tomorrow. It is not yet clear whether this 55 mile damage path (51 miles in a straight line) is indeed one tornado, or was caused by more than one. More details to come late Monday.