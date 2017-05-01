Mile-wide path of destruction left by East Texas twister

FORT WORTH (KETK) — The National Weather Service has released a preliminary report on four tornadoes which touched down on Saturday in East Texas. One twister’s path of destruction was a mile wide.

A National Weather Service survey team began to survey the damage associated with at least four tornadoes that occurred in Henderson, Van Zandt, Rains and Hopkins Counties.

Four people died and dozens were injured by the severe storms and tornadoes. Fifty-six people were treated at three hospitals, according to the Associated Press.

The tornado that traveled from Henderson County to Hopkins County, known as the Log Cabin to Yantis Tornado, left a path of destruction that is a mile wide, slamming into the east side of the town of Canton. The tornado traveled for more than 50 miles and had peak winds of 130 miles per hour.

Two of the four tornadoes were given a preliminary EF-0 rating while the other two were long-tracked tornadoes with more significant damage, leading to at least EF-3 ratings. Several survey teams are on the road Monday continuing to assess the extent of the damage.

National Weather Service details on the four tornadoes

Tornado #1 – Grand Saline Tornado

Rating: EF-0

Estimated Peak Wind: 80 mph

Path Length: 1.5 miles

Path Width: 100 yards

Injuries: 0

Start Time: 4:15 PM

End Time: 4:17 PM

Start Location: 5 SSW Grand Saline

End Location: 2 WSW Grand Saline

Summary: Damage to trees was observed.

Tornado #2 – East Canton #1 Tornado

Rating: EF-0

Estimated Peak Wind: 75 mph

Path Length /statute/: 2 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 75 yards

Injuries: N/A

Start Time: 5:10 PM CDT

End Time: 5:14 PM CDT

Start Location: 1 ESE Canton

End Location: 3 NE Canton

Summary: Tornado caused damaged to trees and barns just southeast of city center of Canton.

Tornado #3 – Eustace to West Canton Tornado

Rating: At least EF-3

Estimated Peak Wind: 145 mph

Path Length /statute/: 23.35 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 800 yards

Injuries: N/A

Start Time: 5:29 PM CDT

End Time: 06:09 PM CDT

Start Location: 2 SSE Eustace

End Location: 5 NNW Canton

Summary: Damage to four or five homes where exterior walls collapsed. Several cars and numerous manufactured homes were damaged in central part of this tornado’s path. More details will be surveyed on Monday.

Tornado #4 – Log Cabin to Yantis Tornado

Rating: EF3

Estimated Peak Wind: 130 mph

Path Length /statute/: 55.5 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 1760 yards

Injuries: N/A

Start Time: 5:41 PM CDT

End Time: 7:28 PM CDT

Start Location: 5 ENE Log Cabin (Henderson County)

End Location: 8 NW Yantis (Hopkins County)

Summary: Tornado will be known as mile wide tornado which slammed into east side of Canton. More damage to be surveyed tomorrow. It is not yet clear whether this 55 mile damage path (51 miles in a straight line) is indeed one tornado, or was caused by more than one. More details to come late Monday.

East Texas tornadoes View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Woman surveys tornado damage to house (KXAN photo/David Yeomans) Van Zandt County tornado (KETK Photo) Ambulances and emergency vehicles line up at Canton High School after a tornado ripped through the city of Canton, in Texas, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit the small city in East Texas. (Ashley Landis/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Ambulances and emergency vehicles line up at Canton High School after a tornado ripped through the city of Canton, in Texas, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit the small East Texas city of Canton. (Ashley Landis/The Dallas Morning News via AP) A storm spotter inspects the damage done to the I-20 Dodge dealership after a tornado hit Canton, Texas, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Cars and trucks were piled high and the service area was destroyed. The National Weather Service says at least one tornado hit Canton, while tornadoes also were reported in surrounding areas. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP) A home missing it's roof and trees that have been stripped bare are seen along State Highway 80 in Fruitvale, Texas, after a tornado swept through late Saturday, April 29, 2017. Fruitvale is north of Canton. Fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit the small city of Canton in East Texas, authorities said. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP) A car is part of the tornado debris field that was piled up on State Highway 80 in Fruitvale, Texas, late Saturday, April 29, 2017. Fruitvale is north of Canton. The storms left behind a trail of overturned vehicles, mangled trees and damaged homes in and around Canton, which is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Dallas. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Ernestine Cook of Canton inspects the damage done to the I-20 Dodge dealership after a tornado hit Canton, Texas, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Cars and trucks were piled high and the service area was destroyed. Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit the small city in East Texas. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP) KETK Photo Groups assist those in need after East Texas tornadoes (KXAN photo/Kylie McGivern) Groups assist those in need after East Texas tornadoes (KXAN photo/Kylie McGivern) Groups assist those in need after East Texas tornadoes (KXAN photo/Kylie McGivern) Groups assist those in need after East Texas tornadoes (KXAN photo/Kylie McGivern) East Texas tornado damage (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum) East Texas tornado damage (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum) East Texas tornado damage (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum) East Texas tornado damage (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum) East Texas tornado damage (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum) Sunrise over East Texas tornado damage (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)