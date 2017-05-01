Local church group helps East Texas tornado victims

Related Coverage 4 dead, dozens hospitalized after tornadoes rip through East Texas

VAN ZANDT COUNTY (KXAN) — A local church group wasted no time getting a team together to help people in Canton and the surrounding area in East Texas that was hit by tornadoes.

Four volunteers from Rockpointe Church in Leander hit the road at 6 a.m. Sunday, hours after the destruction, to offer helping hands and connect people with resources.

“What we try to do is find the outlying areas and help people try to get connected with local churches here, so that they can get the services they need,” Tracy Blackwell, Missions Director at Rockpointe Church said.

KXAN spoke with one family who benefited from their assistance. Glenda Schaefer and her husband took shelter in their closet, the only room with four walls still intact.

“A lot of people died in this,” Glenda Schaefer said, tearing up. “It’s an emotional time. Anyway, my heart goes out to them.”

Officials have confirmed four people are dead and two are still missing.

Canton and Van Zandt County appear to be hardest hit. Officials say that tornado was on the ground for at least 40 miles, long enough to also hit the towns of Fruitvale and Emory.

The American Red Cross has also mobilized support teams to assist those in need. They have opened two shelters and will continue damage assessments Monday morning.

The Red Cross is also in need of people looking to volunteer or donate funding. They can be reached at (866) 505-4801.