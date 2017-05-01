Houston gunman fatally shoots girlfriend in front of child

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot his girlfriend in Houston, firing at her repeatedly while at least one of her children watched.

Harris County sheriff’s Sgt. Greg Pinkins says the shooting Sunday caused other nearby children to flee, running “out of their shoes.”

Pinkins says the 32-year-old woman, who KPRC has identified as Ashanti Hunter, 32, was arguing with Albee Lewis, 31, in an apartment before she left, taking her three children.

She was in the passenger seat of a car with her 11-year-old child in the back when Lewis shot her.

Pinkins says another of the woman’s children called 911 and that Lewis surrendered. He is being held at the Harris County jail.

Pinkins said Lewis is the father of one of the children.