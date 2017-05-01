Fire destroys playscape at Oak Springs Elementary

Published:
Police say someone intentionally set this playground at Oak Springs Elementary School on fire. (Courtesy: JPF. Alexander)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students at Oak Springs Elementary don’t have any jungle gyms to swing on after someone set fire to their playscape over the weekend.

The Austin Fire Department said the fire happened around 9:15 p.m. Saturday at the school located on Webberville Road in east Austin. Authorities say the fire, which was intentionally set, caused $20,000 worth of damage to the playground.

Since the playground was destroyed, the school is accepting donations such as playground balls, bubbles, chalk and jump ropes so students have other activities to occupy their time during recess. If you would like to donate, find out more here.

No one has been arrested in connection with the fire at this time.

 

