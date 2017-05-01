Fallen officers honored with Capitol memorial service

KXAN staff Published:
Texas fallen officers memorial (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)
Texas fallen officers memorial (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fallen Texas law enforcement officers were being honored Monday morning at the State Capitol.

Senior Austin Officer Amir Abdul-Khaliq, who died after being hit by a driver cutting through a funeral procession he was working, will be among those remembered.

In total, 21 officers who died in the line of duty in 2016 will have their names engraved on the Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial.

Twenty other Texas officers, discovered through historical research, will also be added to the wall on the north side of the Capitol.

Gov. Greg Abbott and Land Commissioner George P. Bush were expected to speak at the event.

A candlelight vigil was held Sunday night.

Fallen officers candlelight vigil, memorial

