Dallas officers pinned down by active shooter, firefighter shot

By Published: Updated:

DALLAS (KXAN) — Law enforcement in Dallas are engaged with an active shooter and a firefighter has been shot, authorities say.

According to KXAS, the scene is active in the 3200 block of Reynolds Avenue in East Dallas, Monday afternoon.

The Dallas Police Association said on Twitter a firefighter has been shot, but the firefighter’s condition is unknown but Dallas Fire-Rescue said they were transported to Baylor Medical Center.

It’s unknown how many officers are involved; dozens of police cars are at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more. 

