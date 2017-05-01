Body being recovered from Lake Travis by dive team

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A body has been recovered from Lake Travis by the Travis County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Monday morning.

Recovery teams have been searching for a 21-year-old man who went missing from a party barge at 2:19 p.m. Sunday, but officials have not confirmed if the body recovered is the same missing person.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this page as we get additional information.

Officials say the man who went missing on Sunday was in the area of Riviera Marina on the north shore of the lake. A sheriff’s spokesperson said three people were swimming to nearby cliffs and dove off of them. All were holding flotation safety devices, but were not wearing them, deputies said.

When they began to swim back to the boat, a man lot hold of his and disappeared under the water. Recovery efforts were halted at around 4 p.m. Sunday and restarted at 8 a.m. Monday.