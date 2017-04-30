VFW nominates Austin officer as Policeman of the Year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin police officer received a big honor Sunday — the Veterans of Foreign Wars nominated Senior Officer Adam Krueger the Policeman of the Year.

A ceremony took place at VFW post 8787.

Officer Krueger works in APD’s recruiting unit, which has had a stellar year.

He said more people have applied to become an APD officer this year than ever before and because of that, APD had to close applications just to get caught up.

“I’m being honored by those who have served this country and given the most, and that’s what means most to me about being here,” Krueger said.

Officer Krueger has been with APD nine and half years.