Person missing from Lake Travis party barge; search resumes Monday

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) — A water rescue call at Lake Travis Sunday afternoon tragically turned into a recovery mission about 40 minutes later, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

It started when ATC EMS responded to a call of a person missing from a party barge at about 2:19 p.m. The person was reported missing somewhere near the Riviera Marina on the north shore of the lake.

People from the two-story party barge would swim to nearby cliffs and dive off of them, said a spokesperson for the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. When three people, who all were wearing flotation safety devices, dove from the cliff, all three resurfaced safely, TCSO said.

But, when they began to swim back to the boat, one person lost their flotation device, disappeared under the water, and never resurfaced.

That person has not been seen since, TCSO said.

Initially, multiple rescue units including StarFlight were called to the scene.

At about 3:05 p.m., all rescue operations were called off, said ATC EMS. At that point, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office took charge of a recovery operation.

TCSO halted the recovery operation at about 4 p.m. Sunday. They said the TCSO dive team will return at 8 a.m. Monday morning and resume recovery efforts from Emerald Point.

At this time, no details about the person have been provided.