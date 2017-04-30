Rollover crash critically injures 2, closes SB lanes of SH 130 in Pflugerville

(KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Pflugerville police (KXAN File Photo)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A pickup truck with two people inside flipped Sunday afternoon in Pflugerville, sending both of them to the hospital, said a spokesperson for the Pflugerville Police Department.

It happened at about 3:30 p.m. on SH 130 near the Kelly Lane exit, when the pickup rolled over in the middle of the highway, ejecting at least one of the people from the truck, police said.

Medics transported one man and one woman with critical, life-threatening injuries to Seton Medical Center Williamson, said Austin-Travis County EMS. Both patients were unconscious when medics arrived, ATC EMS said.

The crash closed the southbound lanes of SH 130 at Gattis School Road to all traffic for hours. As of 6 p.m. Sunday, traffic remained diverted off at the Gattis School Road/FM 685 exit.

