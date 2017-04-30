NWS: Preliminary report shows EF-3 or EF-4 hit Canton area

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – According to a National Weather Service survey team, a preliminary report shows an EF-3 or EF-4 tornado hit the Canton area.

The area the NWS team was surveying is located southwest of Canton.

The NWS previously confirmed three tornadoes touched down during Saturday’s storms. The tornadoes were spotted in Caney City, Canton and Eustace.

At least four people were killed during the severe weather and about 50 people were injured.

EF SCALE
EF Rating 3 Second Gust (mph)
0 65-85
1 86-110
2 111-135
3 136-165
4 166-200
5 Over 200

