NWS: Preliminary report shows EF-3 or EF-4 hit Canton area

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – According to a National Weather Service survey team, a preliminary report shows an EF-3 or EF-4 tornado hit the Canton area.

The area the NWS team was surveying is located southwest of Canton.

The NWS previously confirmed three tornadoes touched down during Saturday’s storms. The tornadoes were spotted in Caney City, Canton and Eustace.

At least four people were killed during the severe weather and about 50 people were injured.

EF SCALE EF Rating 3 Second Gust (mph) 0 65-85 1 86-110 2 111-135 3 136-165 4 166-200 5 Over 200

East Texas tornadoes View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Ambulances and emergency vehicles line up at Canton High School after a tornado ripped through the city of Canton, in Texas, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit the small city in East Texas. (Ashley Landis/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Ambulances and emergency vehicles line up at Canton High School after a tornado ripped through the city of Canton, in Texas, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit the small East Texas city of Canton. (Ashley Landis/The Dallas Morning News via AP) A storm spotter inspects the damage done to the I-20 Dodge dealership after a tornado hit Canton, Texas, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Cars and trucks were piled high and the service area was destroyed. The National Weather Service says at least one tornado hit Canton, while tornadoes also were reported in surrounding areas. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP) A home missing it's roof and trees that have been stripped bare are seen along State Highway 80 in Fruitvale, Texas, after a tornado swept through late Saturday, April 29, 2017. Fruitvale is north of Canton. Fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit the small city of Canton in East Texas, authorities said. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP) A car is part of the tornado debris field that was piled up on State Highway 80 in Fruitvale, Texas, late Saturday, April 29, 2017. Fruitvale is north of Canton. The storms left behind a trail of overturned vehicles, mangled trees and damaged homes in and around Canton, which is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Dallas. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Ernestine Cook of Canton inspects the damage done to the I-20 Dodge dealership after a tornado hit Canton, Texas, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Cars and trucks were piled high and the service area was destroyed. Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit the small city in East Texas. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP) KETK Photo