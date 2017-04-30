Nearly 50 people taken to hospitals after Texas tornado

CANTON, Texas (AP) — Nearly 50 people have been taken to hospitals after a tornado swept through the East Texas city of Canton.

A spokeswoman for ETMC Regional Heathcare Systems says its hospitals in the area have received 47 patients so far, including one in critical condition. Spokeswoman Rebecca Berkley says a handful of other patients were en route following the Saturday evening storm.

National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Fox says at least one tornado hit Canton, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Dallas. He says tornadoes also were reported in surrounding areas.

Video from local television stations shows uprooted threes, damaged homes and overturned cars along roadways. A local car dealership also was hit.