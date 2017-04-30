Houston-to-Austin bike ride raises $15 million for MS research

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite encountering storms last night, cyclists wrapped up the 33rd Annual BP MS 150 Bike Ride this afternoon in Austin.

It’s the largest charity bike ride in the United States.

This year, riders raised more than $15 million to support research and programs for multiple sclerosis.

People from across the nation and even some from other countries came to Texas to participate in the Houston-to-Austin bike ride.

This included cyclists who say they pedaled to support relatives who have multiple scelorosis.

“[It’s been a] really, really windy day,” said cyclist Cory McKee. “I can’t thank my best friend here enough for coming down from Portland to help us around on the trail, we had a great time.”

About 10,000 cyclists were expected to make their way into Austin today to finish the two-day, 150-mile journey.