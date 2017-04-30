Houston-to-Austin bike ride raises $15 million for MS research

By Published:
Specatators line the course in Austin for the 33rd Annual BP MS 150 Bike Ride on Sunday, April 30, 2017. (KXAN/Frank Martinez)
Specatators line the course in Austin for the 33rd Annual BP MS 150 Bike Ride on Sunday, April 30, 2017. (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite encountering storms last night, cyclists wrapped up the 33rd Annual BP MS 150 Bike Ride this afternoon in Austin.

It’s the largest charity bike ride in the United States.

This year, riders raised more than $15 million to support research and programs for multiple sclerosis.

People from across the nation and even some from other countries came to Texas to participate in the Houston-to-Austin bike ride.

This included cyclists who say they pedaled to support relatives who have multiple scelorosis.

“[It’s been a] really, really windy day,” said cyclist Cory McKee. “I can’t thank my best friend here enough for coming down from Portland to help us around on the trail, we had a great time.”

About 10,000 cyclists were expected to make their way into Austin today to finish the two-day, 150-mile journey.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s