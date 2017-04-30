Georgetown brings in the spring season with annual Red Poppy Festival

GEORGETOWN, Flowers are blooming and music is booming at the 18th Annual Red Poppy Festival.

The city of Georgetown, also known as the Red Poppy Capitol of Texas, is celebrating their signature flowers that have been around for more than 70 years with some family fun events.

The celebration kicked off in Downtown Georgetown on Friday with concerts, food and art.

Sunday is the last day to attend this free three day festival. Some events listed for today includes the Coloring Contest Awards, which will take place at 4:30 p.m.

For more information on the annual festival, click here.