Georgetown brings in the spring season with annual Red Poppy Festival

Viviana Castaneda Published:
Visitors gather in downtown Georgetown for the 18th annual Red Poppy Festival, Sunday April 30, 2017. (KXAN Photo / Frank Martinez)

GEORGETOWN, Flowers are blooming and music is booming at the 18th Annual Red Poppy Festival.

The city of Georgetown, also known as the Red Poppy Capitol of Texas, is celebrating their signature flowers that have been around for more than 70 years with some family fun events.

The celebration kicked off in Downtown Georgetown on Friday with concerts, food and art.

Sunday is the last day to attend this free three day festival. Some events listed for today includes the Coloring Contest Awards, which will take place at 4:30 p.m.

For more information on the annual festival, click here.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s