AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the weather in Texas gets warmer, the aphids come out to play.

Aphids feed off of plants after hiding during the winter months, causing discrepancies in plant growth.

When the pests begin to infest a garden, it can be a major problem for plants and even more difficult to remove them over time.

John Dromgoole with the Natural Gardener has some tips on getting rid of aphids without damaging your plants.