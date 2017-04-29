Two people killed in Cedar Creek head-on crash

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A head on crash that led to a vehicle fire killed two people in Bastrop County early Saturday morning.

It happened at around 1:19 a.m. near State Highway 21 and Laredo Drive, east of Mustang Ridge.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two cars crashed into each other, causing one of the vehicles to catch fire.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

