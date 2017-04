AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating what led to a shooting that injured a man in northeast Austin early Saturday morning.

It happened in the 1700 block of Patton Lane near U.S. 290 and Berkman Drive at around 4:16 a.m.

According to police, the shots injured a man who was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is a man who was last seen wearing a black shirt and khaki shorts.

No further information has been released at this time.