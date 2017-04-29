Man dies in rollover crash in southeast Austin

By Published: Updated:
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man in his 20s is dead after the car he was in rolled over in a single-vehicle crash in southeast Austin Saturday afternoon, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATC EMS said it happened in the 4400 block of East William Cannon Drive at about 3:52 p.m.

Three other people were in the car when it flipped, but all three refused treatment.

The Austin Police Department said the crash closed all of the eastbound lanes and two of the westbound lanes of East William Cannon Drive just west of South Pleasant Valley Road. They said the closure will likely last for several hours while investigators inspect the scene.

Traffic is being diverted into neighborhoods around that area. Drivers should expect delays.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s