Man dies in rollover crash in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man in his 20s is dead after the car he was in rolled over in a single-vehicle crash in southeast Austin Saturday afternoon, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATC EMS said it happened in the 4400 block of East William Cannon Drive at about 3:52 p.m.

Three other people were in the car when it flipped, but all three refused treatment.

The Austin Police Department said the crash closed all of the eastbound lanes and two of the westbound lanes of East William Cannon Drive just west of South Pleasant Valley Road. They said the closure will likely last for several hours while investigators inspect the scene.

Traffic is being diverted into neighborhoods around that area. Drivers should expect delays.