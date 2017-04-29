Gov. Abbott praises Texas’ best educators at Governor’s Mansion

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made history today at the Governor’s Mansion by honoring the best and brightest teachers from across the state in good ‘ole Texas fashion … with a backyard barbecue attended by more than 100 educators.

The idea stemmed from a meeting the governor had with teachers in December 2016. He asked them how Texas could create more outstanding teachers.

One of the many suggestions was to host an annual ball.

“We thought if we have a ball you’re going to have to spend some money maybe on getting dressed and going to an event — maybe all that kind of stuff,” Gov. Abbott said. “We thought, we don’t want you to have to spend any money. We know you’re not making enough money as it is.”

Gov. Abbott said he’s learned a lot about the long hours educators face, thanks in part to his wife, Cecilia, who has been a teacher and a school principal.

“As governor, it is my goal to make Texas schools the best in America. And I will continue to work hard alongside our educators to achieve that goal,” he said.

Educators at the event represented a variety of Texas school districts, including Austin.

There were two Elementary Teacher of the Year Award winners, a Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year Award winner, and 18 Milken Award winners.

The governor’s office also released some information about Texas schools. The governor’s office claims:

Texas has more high schools ranked in the top 100 than any other state.

3 of the top 10 high schools in America are located in Texas.

Texas has the 4th highest high school graduation rate in the country.

Texas has the 2nd highest high school graduation rate among Hispanic and African-American students.