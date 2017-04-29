Eeyore’s 54th birthday celebration fundraises for Austin non-profits

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A longtime Austin tradition continues to benefit several local non-profits.

Eeyore’s birthday kicked off at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pease Park and will end when the sun goes down.

The event features various artists, live music, face painting and henna booths. Musicians are even invited to join others to bring their non-amplified instruments to play outside.

The entry for Eeyore’s Birthday is free but you must wear a costume.

For more information about the annual celebration, click here.

PHOTOS: Eeyore’s 54th Birthday View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A woman all dressed up for the celebration, Saturday, April 29, 2017 (KXAN Photo / Todd Bynum) A visitor taking a break on a colorful ground mat, Saturday April 29, 2017 (KXAN Photo / Todd Bynum) A man plays his instrument outside Saturday, April 29, 2017 (KXAN Photo / Todd Bynum) Musicians are allowed to bring their instruments to play music with one another, Saturday, April 29, 2017 (KXAN Photo / Todd Bynum) A group of kids getting to pet a few furry friends at Eeyore's Pen Saturday, April 29, 2017 (KXAN Photo / Todd Bynum)

