Eeyore’s 54th birthday celebration fundraises for Austin non-profits

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A longtime Austin tradition continues to benefit several local non-profits.
Eeyore’s birthday kicked off at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pease Park and will end when the sun goes down.
The event features various artists, live music, face painting and henna booths. Musicians are even invited to join others to bring their non-amplified instruments to play outside.
The entry for Eeyore’s Birthday is free but you must wear a costume.
