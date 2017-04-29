BarkHappy’s block party benefits Austin Dog Rescue

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin is a city that sure loves its pups. This weekend you can celebrate “Sunday Funday” with your furry friends – and help others while you’re at it.

BarkHappy‘s Block Party will be held at the dog-friendly patios located at the Domain Northside. The afternoon event will be filled with drink specials, raffle prizes and dog training demos.

All proceeds of the event will benefit Austin Dog Rescue.

Ninis Samuels was in the studio with Gigi Barnett to talk about the latest BarkHappy social event.

