BarkHappy’s block party benefits Austin Dog Rescue

By Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin is a city that sure loves its pups. This weekend you can celebrate “Sunday Funday” with your furry friends – and help others while you’re at it.

BarkHappy‘s Block Party will be held at the dog-friendly patios located at the Domain Northside. The afternoon event will be filled with drink specials, raffle prizes and dog training demos.

All proceeds of the event will benefit Austin Dog Rescue.

Ninis Samuels was in the studio with Gigi Barnett to talk about the latest BarkHappy social event.

To purchase tickets for the event, click here.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s