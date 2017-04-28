Tiny hero crawls from car crash with broken leg to save dad

NBC News Published:
Kentucky boy who saved father's life after car crash (NBC News photo)
Kentucky boy who saved father's life after car crash (NBC News photo)

LETCHER COUNTY, Kentucky (WLEX) — A 5-year-old boy is being credited for saving his father’s life in a car accident earlier this week.

Ayden Ison and his dad, Shane, were driving along Route 7 in Letcher County Tuesday when the Mustang they were in hydroplaned, blew a tire and went spinning out of control over an embankment.

“It just kept spinning and then it went down and it landed on its head, the car did,” Ayden said.

Ayden was in the backseat when the car landed just feet away from a stream.

“Then I got out of the back window that was busted. I climbed out,” he recalled.

Despite a broken leg, Ayden walked up the embankment and along the road to get help.

“He was climbing out the window in panic, and turned around and looked at his dad and said, ‘You’re getting out of this car one way or another Dad’, and he took off up the embankment,” said Ayden’s mother, Priscilla Brown.

Ayden said that two cars stopped to answer his call for help and before the ambulance even arrived, a group of people living nearby came and lifted the car off Shane’s pinned leg.

Thanks to Ayden, his dad is alive and recovering in the hospital with some broken ribs and an injured leg.

“For him to be so brave, I never could have imagined that he would have known what to do in such a crisis,” said Priscilla.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2oNJmUw

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s