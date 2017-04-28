Round Rock sees string of home burglaries involving unlocked doors

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Twenty burglaries in Round Rock since March have been incidents where the burglars entered the property through an unlocked door or garage, police there said Friday.

Round Rock police took to social media to remind residents to lock their doors saying, “We’re all in this together folks.”

A total of 27 burglaries were reported since March 1, and all but seven have involved unlocked doors.

In summer 2016, the police department said they saw a rash of home burglaries where burglars would knock on the front door and — when no one answered — they’d go around to the back and break into the home.