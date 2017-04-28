Roseanne rumored to be returning in limited series

Comedienne/actress Roseanne, center, star of the longtime ABC sitcom "Roseanne," basks in applause with co-stars John Goodman, left, and Sara Gilbert after taping was completed on the 221st and final episode of the show, Friday, April 4, 1997, at Radford Studios in Los Angeles. Goodman plays Roseanne's husband on the show and Gilbert her daughter. The show is scheduled to air on ABC in late May. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
HOLLYWOOD, California (KXAN) — With so many nostalgic television shows being revived, some may say it was only a matter of time until we returned to the Conners’ living room.

Arguably one of the greatest shows about a normal, blue collar family (except for maybe that last season,) Roseanne has been reported by Deadline to be up for the revival treatment. Deadline reports a possible eight episode limited series with Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf said to be in negotiations.

The original series executive producers are also reported to be on board with multiple networks interested.

Roseanne, for the uninitiated, was a sitcom that, from from 1988 until 1997, gave an accurate portrayal, for the time, of a working class family. Deadline says the revival comes as networks are looking to better reflect the lives of everyday Americans with their programming.

There is a possibility for Big Bang Theory‘s Johnny Galecki, who starred as the boyfriend of the titular character’s daughter’s boyfriend, to return.

A recent appearance by Goodman on Gilbert’s daytime talk show, The Talk, was met with much excitement by fans.

In recent years, Barr has dabbled in reality television and politics, even claiming to have told now president Donald Trump that he should run.

The airwaves have been no stranger to grabs for nostalgia, with shows like The X-Files, Will and Grace and even All in the Family coming back.

The question on many fans’ minds is how they will explain away the death of Goodman’s family patriarch, Dan. Plus, if there isn’t a Halloween episode, why even bother? Also, which Becky will return?

