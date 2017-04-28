Mom support group says mental health workers need more training

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Most times, a new baby or pregnancy brings join to a family. For some women, however, it sparks a time of deep depression and stressful anxiety, according to the Pregnancy and Postpartum Health Alliance of Texas.

Many health care workers aren’t adequately trained to recognize the signs and symptoms, said Elaine Cavazos, a licensed certified social worker and the alliance’s clinical director. Her group plans to take on the task of training over the weekend at a three-day conference at the J.J. Pickle Research Campus.

The struggle with perinatal mood disorders among women is common. At least one in seven struggle with the condition during pregnancy and after they deliver, Cavazos said.

“It’s scary,” Cavazos said. “Sometimes we get nervous talking about it because we think if we talk about it, it’s going to happen. I think there’s still a stigma related to mental health issues.”

Cavazos said the key is getting more doctors and mental health workers to recognize the signs early on and identify a certified place where pregnant women and new moms can get help. Right now, the Austin area only has a handful of providers, she said.

“I think there are about 20 to 25 therapists that do that work,” Cavazos said. “We’d certainly like to see that grow, especially if we see growth in the amount of assessing that’s done in OB and pediatric practices.”

Seven and a half years ago, Katie Astoria was expecting a beautiful baby girl. Her pregnancy was healthy and normal, until she went to a gathering of new moms. While there, something happened that she couldn’t explain.

“My friend had her baby with her and I looked down at her baby and all of a sudden, I had this sort of break from reality” Astoria said. “I couldn’t figure out where this baby had come from. My only thought was, ‘whose baby is that? why is this baby here?’ I was just really out of my right mind.”

She went home and told her husband, who immediately encouraged her to see a therapist. She noticed many other women with the same problem at her therapist appointments. They all had perinatal mood disorders, described as anxiety or depression that strike during and after pregnancy.

“I remember going in to seeing my therapist and I said, ‘I really think there should be a non-profit for this,” Astoria said. “Why are women still losing their lives over this? Why are they still suffering in silence?”

Soon after, she launched the Pregnancy and Postpartum Health Alliance. The group is training mental health workers from across the state for the first time.

They will learn new ways to see the signs, which include a range of debilitating emotions like:

overwhelming deep sadness

voluntary isolation

difficulty sleeping

irritability

Astoria says few mental health workers are adequately trained to spot them and when they do many times they don’t know of a place to refer new moms for help.

This week, the alliance is taking on the task.

“Therapists of any kind can treat a woman with a perinatal mood disorder,” Cavazos said. “But, there are some things really helpful to know about what it looks like and the best ways to go about treating it. “It needs to be OK for us to say, ‘this is common.'”

The conference also features a “Parents’ Day” session that focuses on teaching couples how to care for themselves and their babies. The conference ends on Saturday.

