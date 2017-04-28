Missing Austin police officer believed to have staged his own death

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police officer Coleman Martin, first reported missing to the department on Tuesday, is now believed to have staged his own death and fled to Mexico.

The Austin Police Department has filed criminal charges of false alarm or report, a class A misdemeanor, against the 29-year-old officer, who police believe is still alive.

Wednesday, APD said the then-unidentified officer had been in a state of emotional distress when he went missing. A statewide BOLO — “be on the lookout” — resulted in the discovery of the officer’s truck at Lake Amistad in Val Verde County, around 150 miles west of San Antonio.

According to a police affidavit, the officer’s wife called 911 on Tuesday, April 25, to report that her husband was suicidal. She told officers that Martin left their house at around 10 a.m. His wife told officers Martin was depressed over the past two days because of family issues.

The two texted throughout the day, police say, and at around 10:15 p.m. Martin sent his wife a text message containing a photo of a handwritten note saying he was going to commit suicide and drown himself in a lake near the border of Mexico. In addition to the photo, Martin left a card at their house saying he needed some time to himself.

Police say Martin withdrew $300 in cash at around 11 a.m., bought gas at 11:15 am., purchased a raft at Academy Sports in Austin and got food at Wendy’s in Live Oak, Texas at 3:50 p.m., which is shown on surveillance video.

A debit card transaction revealed Martin bought rope and concrete blocks from Home Depot. At around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, detectives with APD’s Homicide Cold Case/Missing Persons Unit were called to the house at 11:50 p.m. to help with the investigation.

Martin’s vehicle was entered into the state and national computer databases and a notification was received that he had been stopped earlier that evening by a DPS trooper on US 90 near Uvalde at around 6 p.m. According to court documents, Martin told the trooper he was on his way to Mexico for a vacation. The trooper saw bags in his vehicle and noted there was no indication that Martin was in crisis.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Officer Martin is asked to call the Austin Police Department Homicide Cold Case/Missing Persons Unit at (512) 974-5250 or 911.

