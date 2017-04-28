Lockhart school bus driver fired for ‘incredibly dangerous’ driving

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — A school bus driver for Lockhart ISD has been fired after causing an 18-wheeler to crash Wednesday afternoon, in what district officials have described as an “incredibly dangerous decision” on the part of the bus driver.

The school district said Friday that an investigation by Student Transportation Specialists, the company the district contracts out for student transportation, found the driver of Bus 24 caused the 18-wheeler to swerve to avoid crashing with the bus, which was dropping off four secondary school students on State Park Road. The bus driver put children at risk, the district says, by not following the established bus route.

The 18-wheeler driver was able to avoid hitting the bus, but jackknifed in the process. No one was injured in the incident and the bus driver was prohibited from driving until officials investigated.

Officials said, even after the crash, the driver — who has not been identified — failed to follow mandatory safety protocols.

Thursday, the district fired the driver. Based on their findings, STS decided to notify the Department of Public Safety “so that the appropriate criminal consequences for the driver can be determined.”

Lockhart ISD heaped praise on the 18-wheeler driver. “His quick thinking and selflessness prevented a collision with the bus and kept children safe. He put himself at risk to avoid harm to children,” officials said.

The school district says STS is giving each bus driver additional training on mandatory compliance with school bus routes and safety protocols.