House being converted to alternative Round Rock fire station

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A single family home purchased by the city of Round Rock in 2015 will soon be used by a crew of firefighters, after some renovations.

By the end of May, an engine company of three firefighters will be housed at 2721 Sam Bass Rd. The hope is that having them in this location will increase response times to northwest Round Rock.

The home will be taken off the existing septic system and connected to a city line. The home will also get a new driveway and garage before winter.

Renovators will work to get ahead of the Texas Department of Transportation’s improvement project for the Farm to Market 3406 bridge at Interstate 35. The bridge will be closed to eastbound traffic as the work is completed.

“This is a great opportunity to use an existing structure that meets the needs of a fire station to support the goals of the Fire Department,” Chief Robert Isbell said. “It’s a huge win-win situation for us.”

Money for the renovations will come from $250,000 in bond savings from two recent Round Rock Fire Department projects.

The city is hoping to use the alternative station for the next 10 to 15 years.