Get rid of expired prescriptions with Saturday’s Drug Take Back

FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows pills of the painkiller hydrocodone at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, that the agency will issue new warnings about the potentially fatal consequences of mixing prescription painkillers and popular sedatives like Valium and Xanax, including coma and death. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Have a medicine cabinet full of pills and medicines you don’t need anymore and need a safe place to dispose of them? It’s time for another Drug Take Back Day.

In Oct. 2016, America turned in 366 tons of unwanted drugs. In its 12 previous Take Back events, the Drug Enforcement Agency has taken in over 7.1 million pounds of the potentially dangerous substances.

The majority of prescription drug abusers report that they obtain their drugs from friends and family, including from the home medicine cabinet.

The efforts were launched after the Secure and Responsible Drug Disposal Act from 2010, giving the DEA the power to form drug disposal programs nationwide.

Austin, Travis County, Lakeway and Manor will be participating in the event on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

To find a location near you, check here.

