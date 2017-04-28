Free Fun for the last weekend of April

AUSTIN (KXAN)- Here are some suggestions from our partners at Free Fun in Austin.
- 12th Annual Texas Community Music Fest – Friday from 5:30-9:00 p.m., Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. All day music and fun for all! Ranging in size from single performers to ensembles of 70 pieces or more, and running the musical gamut from classical to rock to jazz to world beat and everything in between, TCMF XII truly has something for everybody’s musical taste. There will be an All-Star Children’s Revue with Ms. Kat and Joe McDermott on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon. FREE! Central Market North, 4001 N Lamar Blvd, Austin.
- Austin Book Store Crawl – Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to midnight (hours vary by store). Independent Bookstore Day is on April 29th. What better way to celebrate than by visiting some of Austin’s awesome, diverse collection of independent bookstores – and possibly winning a huge grand prize in the process? Austin is home to 15+ independent bookstores. Visit three or more of these stores and complete a task at each one (and post it on social media using the hashtag #atxbookstorecrawl), and you’ll be entered in a drawing to win the grand prize, which includes gift cards, books, and other swag from participating bookstores. FREE! Click here for a list of participating stores in Austin.
- Mondo Clubhouse Kids Party – Saturday from 10:00 a.m to noon. Featuring the work of more than 25 of Mondo’s most renowned artists taking on their favorite Disney films, “Mondo x Cyclops Print Works Present Never Grow Up: A Disney Art Show” invites fans of all ages to explore exciting new interpretations of Disney’s beloved classic and modern masterpieces. The Mondo Clubhouse Kids Party will feature Disney-inspired treats, face painting, photo booth, and other fun activities. FREE! Mondo Gallery, 4115 Guadalupe St, Austin.
- Y at the Park: Family Play Day – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Enjoy a fun and active day in the park with your whole family and learn a bit about YMCA programs. Participate in more than 15 activity booths and a 1K Family Fun Run around the lake. FREE! Mueller Lake Park, 4550 Mueller Blvd, Austin.
- Eeyore’s Birthday – Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to dusk. Eeyore’s Birthday is one of Austin’s longest-running free events. In its 54th year, this festival is a little bit hippie and little bit hipster, offering music, art, and a live donkey named Eeyore. Don’t forget to wear a costume to this truly “Austin” family-friendly event. FREE! Please note: No parking will be available at the park. View parking and shuttle information here. Pease Park, 1100 Kingsbury St, Austin.