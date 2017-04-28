Austin abortion clinic closed in 2014 reopened

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin abortion clinic that closed in spring of 2014 has reopened nearly 10 months after the Supreme Court rejected a Texas law which shut down clinics across the state.

Whole Woman’s Health’s reopening will mean Texas will have 19 abortion facilities, down from 41 when House Bill 2 was passed by lawmakers in 2013. The Supreme Court called the bill unconstitutional, saying its admitting privileges and surgical center requirements placed a “substantial obstacle” for women seeking an abortion.

The clinic will be providing reproductive health services, including abortion care up to 15.6 weeks or 17.6 from a woman’s last menstrual period.

“We are so thankful to re-open Whole Woman’s Health of Austin and once again serve the women and families in Central Texas who need and deserve our compassionate, high quality reproductive healthcare services,” said founder and CEO of Whole Woman’s Health, Amy Hagstrom Miller. “Austin is where Whole Woman’s Health got our start in 2003 and we are grateful that our win in the Supreme Court last year on behalf of all Texans has allowed us to take the lead in reopening Texas clinics.”

While most of HB 2 was struck down, the Supreme Court kept in place the part of the law that banned abortions after 20 weeks.

The clinic is open in its old location, 8401 North Interstate 35.