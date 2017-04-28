APD looking for missing Austin woman

AUSTIN (KXAN)- Austin Police are looking for an 81-year-old Austin woman who last seen Thursday afternoon.

Police say Sara Nell Gray was diagnosed with a Cognitive Impairment. She is white, 5 foot-7 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Gray was last seen at 1:30 Thursday afternoon on Pompton Drive near Anderson Lane and Burnet Road. She was driving a tan, 2010 Buick Lucerne with Texas License Plate BW5T101.

Police believe Gray poses a threat to her own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding Sara Nell Gray, please call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250.