AISD police chief will resign for position outside district

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Eric Mendez will resign as Austin ISD’s chief of police for a position outside the district amid increasing scrutiny of the department’s investigation into possible sexual assaults.

However, in a Friday evening press conference, an AISD official said the chief accepted the position months ago for the advancement of his professional career. “District Administration officials have strong respect for Chief Mendez, including his work and leadership of the department.”

An AISD statement says there has been no question or debate about Mendez’s performance. “He is a strong leader and we wish him the best in his new endeavor.” The chief will stay with the district through the end of the school year.

District spokesperson Reyne Telles says he became aware of the planned resignation Friday. Mendez will meet with all of his staff Monday morning.

Last Friday, April 21, Mendez said his department mishandled an investigation into the possible sexual assault of a 4-year-old Boone Elementary School student. Mendez said AISD police failed to get a medical record vital to determining whether a sexual assault occurred. “It is an important step that we should have taken,” Mendez said in a statement, deciding to reopen the case from Feb. 7.

In an interview Thursday with KXAN’s Sally Hernandez, the AISD police chief said that after a closer look, the department learned they in fact did review the child’s medical records, but did not include them in the case file.

“So the media report that came out led everyone to believe that because we didn’t pick them up they weren’t reviewed and in fact what happened was they were reviewed — all the medical documents were reviewed,” Mendez said.

The chief also described miscommunication with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office as part of the reason why the initial investigation did not go further. While he says the DA’s office has no record of a meeting with AISD police on the matter, his detective on the case told him there was a meeting.

Mendez said he understands the girl’s parent has lost confidence in his department, adding, “But I want all parents to understand we don’t shortcut things here in this department.”

Since news broke of the reopened Boone Elementary investigation, two AISD families have come forward with complaints of how AISD police handled investigations into alleged sexual assault, involving a 5-year-old boy who said a janitor touched him in a school bathroom and parents who said their 14-year-old daughter was raped in the boy’s bathroom at Lanier High School and the case was closed “quickly.”

Mendez joined Austin Independent School District Police in March 1999, starting as a patrol officer and working his way up through the chain of command, while getting a bachelor’s degree from the University of Phoenix and master’s degree from Sam Houston State University. Mendez was named chief of AISD police in August 2012. He previously worked in Kingsville, Texas as a patrol officer for more than eight years.