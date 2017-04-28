ACC closer to refining its plan for campus carry law in August

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There are only three months left until people can carry guns on Austin Community College campuses. The last public hearing was held Friday afternoon, where ACC got its final recommendations from students, faculty and staff to help refine its plan to install the new campus carry law on Aug. 1.

Changes to ACC policy will include updated active shooter training and lessons on where guns will still be banned.

Jacob Silverthorne, a student senator at ACC, says he’s about concerned guns on campus later this summer.

“It’s really putting the burden on students who want to be able to feel safe going to college. We have high school students that attend here,” Silverthorne says.

A recent survey by the college shows 55 percent of students, staff and faculty oppose campus carry, but it’s the law and ACC has to figure out how to implement it and clarify it for students.

“There’s been a lot of confusion between the concept of campus carry and the concept of open carry, this is campus carry which means that the weapon must be concealed, there is no open carry allowed on any higher education institution,” Chris Cervini, the chair of ACC’s Campus Carry Implementation Task Force said.

The public input process has helped fine-tune the exclusions, places where guns will not be allowed. Those areas include:

Testing sites

Voting areas during elections

Childcare areas

Areas where school-aged children could be present

But critics of the implementation say they’re cutting the timeline too close to show a full list of areas that will be excluded. “To me, it almost seems like an attempt to wait to the last minute so that you limit the reactionary tendencies of students in the public that may not coincide with the recommendations,” Silverthorne said.

A final draft will be made in May and the president will approve it in June. One professor, who is also a licensed firearms instructor, says he’s fine with it.

“I think it will just be business as usual as it has historically been shown in the states that have passed this law,” Dennis Roach, a longtime ACC biology professor said. “Most people cannot tell who is carrying and who’s not and that’s the way it should be.”

ACC will also have the ability to set up temporary restricted areas for things like career nights, wine tastings for culinary students and staff who want gun-free meetings.

For a full text of the draft recommendations, visit ACC’s website here.