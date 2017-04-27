USPS releasing 1st color changing stamp commemorating solar eclipse

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH/NBC News) — The stamp will change from black to the image of the moon with the touch of a finger.

The United State Postal Service announced Thursday, the Total Solar Eclipse forever stamp will be released June 20.

The first-of-its-kind stamp will feature thermochromic ink, and using he body heat of your thumb or fingers and rubbing the eclipse image will reveal an underlying image of the moon.

On Monday, August 21, 2017, the contiguous United States will experience its first full solar eclipse since 1979.

According to NASA, the path of the Moon’s umbral shadow begins in northern Pacific and crosses the USA from west to east through parts of the following states: Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, and South Carolina (note: only a tiny corner of Montana and Iowa are in the eclipse path). The Moon’s penumbral shadow produces a partial eclipse visible from a much larger region covering most of North America.

The U.S. won’t see another total eclipse until April 8, 2024.