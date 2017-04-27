Spring and Summer Happenings at Salado Glassworks

By Published: Updated:
Salado Glassworks
Gail Allard of Salado Glassworks stopped by the studio to talk with us about the spring/summer happenings at his gallery in Salado, TX. Don’t miss a chance to see this art live and experience it for yourself during one of Salado Glassworks family friendly “Blow Your Own” events. Salado Glassworks is located at 2 Peddler’s Alley, Salado, Texas 76571. Call (254) 947-0339 or go to SaladoGlassworks.com for more information and to make a reservation.

 

 

Sponsored by Salado Glassworks. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

