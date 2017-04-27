Small Business Festival offers advice, help to Austin entrepreneurs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Local entrepreneurs have a chance to learn about the resources they can use to get ahead next week.

The Small Business Festival is happening from Monday, May 1 to Friday, May 5.

There are 60 free events taking place in nearly 20 spots around the Austin area.

As part of the festival, the city’s Economic Development Department is offering a Meet The Lender Business Loan Fair on Monday, May 1 at the Holiday Inn Midtown.

You are welcome to sign up online and there is no limit on how many events you can attend.