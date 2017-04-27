SB 4: Are we going to get sued for this?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A ban on sanctuary cities in Texas won final approval Thursday afternoon but there are already opponents threatening to take it to court over a particular part of the law. House and Senate negotiators will need to hash out small differences in the bill before it heads to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk. Once it lands on his desk, he promises to sign it.

People in the Texas State Capitol know that protests come just before the lawsuit.

“This is going to cause a significant impact on the Hispanic community, a negative impact on the Hispanic community, and we shouldn’t be bringing this. So whether it’s legislative or judicial, we’re going to keep fighting this bill,” said Rep. Rafael Anchia, D-Dallas.

Senate Bill 4 would allow police officers to ask citizenship status when they’re investigating a crime and when they have detained someone, but have not arrested them.

When Arizona passed SB 1070, what critics dubbed the “show me your papers” law, lawsuits quickly followed. SB 1070 required local law enforcement to ask immigration status if they believed someone was here illegally. That section was upheld in 2012 by the U.S. Supreme Court. Supporters of SB 4 say more lawsuits would probably end with the same result.

“Virtually everything that has to do with immigration gets litigated, but our view is that it is completely in compliance with federal law and ultimately it will be upheld,” Ira Mehlman, Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), told KXAN in a Skype interview. FAIR helped craft the Arizona law in 2010.

“Any law enforcement officer, actually any local government official based on certain requirements can inquire about people’s immigration status,” said Mehlman.

Arizona eventually stopped enforcing parts of SB 1070 after boycotts and protests.

SB 4 would also require local jails to hold alleged criminals here illegally for possible deportation. It creates a crime if local officials do not comply. In response to SB 4’s passage through the House, Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez said, “I’m very proud of our Democrat delegation. They truly listened to leaders in both law enforcement and communities of faith, as well as the people we are sworn to protect and serve. They presented factual, common sense truths rather than fear based, misleading rhetoric. They recognized the cost of forcing local law enforcement to do the job of the federal government and the liability it places upon us.”

Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore said Thursday she’s drafting a letter for crime victims who are also undocumented immigrants, as well as one for undocumented witnesses to a crime. The letter is for them to carry in the event they’re detained by immigration officers. It lets ICE agents know they’re important to an ongoing criminal case.

“We have an interest in keeping that victim or even a critical witness to a crime in our jurisdiction so that we can pursue the case against the perpetrator,” said Moore.