Pflugerville ISD advises parents about Netflix’s ’13 Reasons Why’

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A new Netflix show with strong themes of bullying, sexual assault and teen suicide is raising concerns across the nation due to the overt nature in which the issues are handled.

13 Reasons Why is a miniseries that chronicles the fictional story of a high schooler who kills herself, leaving behind cassette tapes detailing the reason why.

The show has received critical acclaim but Pflugerville ISD officials are concerned what impact it may have on youth who watch it. Citing mental health experts, PFISD said the show does not address alternatives to suicide when dealing with stressful situations.

The district is encouraging parents to be aware of the series and talk to their children if they are watching, possibly even watching the show together.

Suicide Awareness Voices of Education have put together talking points for parents to use when discussing the show. They can be found here.

Parents are also being advised, if their child needs support, to reach out to school counselors and ask that they meet with their child.