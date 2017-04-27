People who fly drones over jails could get sent to one with proposed law

Associated Press/KXAN Published:
FILE - Drone (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Drone (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (AP/KXAN) — Texas lawmakers are trying to clear the skies over sports stadiums and jails.

Flying a drone above a large sports arena or a detention center would constitute a crime under a bill approved 120-2 on Thursday by the state House. It now only needs a largely symbolic final vote to head to the Texas Senate.

Individuals could face up to six months behind bars for one violation, and one year maximum in jail for multiple violations.

The new regulation is designed to protect the public from weapons that drones could possibly transport, and to prevent drones from delivering inmates contraband or drugs.

But opponents worry that the bill could harm the fast-growing drone industry, arguing that the federal government, not the state, is charged with regulating airspace.

In September 2014, a University of Texas at Austin student was detained after flying a drone over Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium during a football game. The student was not charged, but his drone was seized.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s