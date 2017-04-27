Pedicab driver honored for stopping sexual assault in downtown Ausitn

Related Coverage Pedicab driver helps police catch sexual assault suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pedicab driver’s quick thinking in 2016 stopped a sexual assault in progress on the streets of downtown Austin. On Thursday, he is being honored by the Austin Police Department.

Austin police said Luis Palos heard the woman’s cries of pain near the United States Courthouse on Fourth Street around 1 a.m. on May 19. Riding up on the situation, Palos began to question the suspect, identified by police as Said Yarow, who said the victim was his girlfriend.

Suspicious, Palos convinced Yarow to put the woman in the pedicab and he would give them both a ride home. A short ride down the road and Yarow jumped out of the pedicab and ran. Palos gave chase and yelled for witnesses to call 911.

After telling authorities that Yarow had run into a creek bed near Fourth and Rio Grand Streets, police located Yarow’s wallet, which contained his hotel employee ID card. Yarow was charged with sexual assault. He is currently going through the court process and has a hearing scheduled on May 22.

Austin police are recognizing Palos’ efforts to stop a crime at 2 p.m. at 4201 Ed Bluestein.