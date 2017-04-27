Nasty note targets heart patient parked in handicap spot

WTHR Published:
Nasty note left to pregnant woman with heart condition (NBC Photo)
Nasty note left to pregnant woman with heart condition (NBC Photo)

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WTHR) — Emily Frye is a fortunate woman. The 28-year-old mother of two is pregnant with her third child, but she also has a heart condition, which is why she has a handicapped parking sticker for her car.

“I have two legs. I don’t walk with a cane, so why do I need one?” Frye says.

Three blackout episodes led to her heart difibrillator. A recent trip to the grocery store in her hometown of Beech Grove, Indiana led her to a harsh reality when someone left an expletive-laden note on her windshield, calling her, among other things, “lazy” for taking a handicap parking spot.

“I would never go forward and say that to someone. You never know…if you don’t know what someone is going through, keep it to yourself. It’s been a hard 24 hours,” she continued.

She went home and vented to her friends, who then asked to retweet her reaction to the note.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2oACK0M

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s