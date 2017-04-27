Nasty note targets heart patient parked in handicap spot

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WTHR) — Emily Frye is a fortunate woman. The 28-year-old mother of two is pregnant with her third child, but she also has a heart condition, which is why she has a handicapped parking sticker for her car.

“I have two legs. I don’t walk with a cane, so why do I need one?” Frye says.

Three blackout episodes led to her heart difibrillator. A recent trip to the grocery store in her hometown of Beech Grove, Indiana led her to a harsh reality when someone left an expletive-laden note on her windshield, calling her, among other things, “lazy” for taking a handicap parking spot.

“I would never go forward and say that to someone. You never know…if you don’t know what someone is going through, keep it to yourself. It’s been a hard 24 hours,” she continued.

She went home and vented to her friends, who then asked to retweet her reaction to the note.

