More families coming forward with complaints on AISD sex assault investigations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Almost a week after Austin ISD police revealed they mishandled an investigation into the reported sexual assault of a 4-year-old Boone Elementary School student on Feb. 7, families of two other students have come forward with similar complaints about investigations into alleged sexual assault.

A parent of a 5-year-old student at Hart Elementary School, in northeast Austin, says her son was sexually assaulted by a janitor in the school bathroom in 2015.

The boy’s mother said, “I came forward because I read an article of a 4-year-old little girl who was in a similar situation and I read about the medical records and that’s what caught my attention. I said, ‘Wait, did they even obtain my medical records?'” AISD Police Chief Eric Mendez says they’re confident they didn’t miss anything.

Another family, parents of a Lanier High School student, say in April 2015 their 14-year-old daughter reported being raped in the boy’s bathroom by a student athlete. The parents say the case was closed quickly.

AISD officials are meeting with Boone Elementary parents at 6 p.m. Thursday to answer questions about the alleged sexual assault.

KXAN’s Leslie Rangel speaks to the two families and has the full story on KXAN News at 5.