More families coming forward with complaints on AISD sex assault investigations

By Published:
Boone Elementary School (KXAN Photo)
Boone Elementary School (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Almost a week after Austin ISD police revealed they mishandled an investigation into the reported sexual assault of a 4-year-old Boone Elementary School student on Feb. 7, families of two other students have come forward with similar complaints about investigations into alleged sexual assault.

A parent of a 5-year-old student at Hart Elementary School, in northeast Austin, says her son was sexually assaulted by a janitor in the school bathroom in 2015.

The boy’s mother said, “I came forward because I read an article of a 4-year-old little girl who was in a similar situation and I read about the medical records and that’s what caught my attention. I said, ‘Wait, did they even obtain my medical records?'” AISD Police Chief Eric Mendez says they’re confident they didn’t miss anything.

Another family, parents of a Lanier High School student, say in April 2015 their 14-year-old daughter reported being raped in the boy’s bathroom by a student athlete. The parents say the case was closed quickly.

AISD officials are meeting with Boone Elementary parents at 6 p.m. Thursday to answer questions about the alleged sexual assault.

KXAN’s Leslie Rangel speaks to the two families and has the full story on KXAN News at 5. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s