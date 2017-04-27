Man found dead in grass after Bastrop home burns

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A man was found dead outside of a trailer on fire when first responders arrived at the scene after midnight Thursday morning.

According to the Bastrop County Emergency Service District 2 chief, crews were called to the scene at 12:37 a.m. on reports of an explosion with possibly injury.

When firefighters arrived at the scene on Ash Street they found a single-wide trailer half covered in heavy fire. Crews posted on the ESD 2 Facebook page that they fire was extinguished around 3 a.m.

A man was found laying in the grass outside of the home dead. Investigators said the body had some burns.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the scene. The ESD 2 chief said the investigation would likely take weeks.

Last week, ESD 2 crews responded to a single-story home that was fully engulfed. One person died in that fire.