Man found dead in grass after Bastrop home burns

By Published: Updated:
Fatal Bastrop fire scene on Ash Street (Bastrop County Emergency Services District No. 2 photo)
Fatal Bastrop fire scene on Ash Street (Bastrop County Emergency Services District No. 2 photo)

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A man was found dead outside of a trailer on fire when first responders arrived at the scene after midnight Thursday morning.

According to the Bastrop County Emergency Service District 2 chief, crews were called to the scene at 12:37 a.m. on reports of an explosion with possibly injury.

When firefighters arrived at the scene on Ash Street they found a single-wide trailer half covered in heavy fire. Crews posted on the ESD 2 Facebook page that they fire was extinguished around 3 a.m.

A man was found laying in the grass outside of the home dead. Investigators said the body had some burns.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the scene. The ESD 2 chief said the investigation would likely take weeks.

Last week, ESD 2 crews responded to a single-story home that was fully engulfed. One person died in that fire.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s