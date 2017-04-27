Man critically injured when hit by vehicle in southeast Austin

FILE - police lights (KXAN File Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders are evaluating a man after he was hit by a vehicle around 6:20 a.m. Thursday morning.

Crews said to expect delays near the intersection of East Stassney Lane and Chaparral Trail.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the man in his 40s has been transported to South Austin Medical Center with critical, life threatening injuries.

Austin police are still in the area processing the scene and said the driver did stop.

This story is developing and expected to be updated when additional information is released. 

