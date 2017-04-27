If you hear loud noises from Camp Swift on Saturday, don’t be alarmed

Camp Swift entry gate (KXAN Photo)
Camp Swift entry gate (KXAN Photo)

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Demolition training at Camp Swift on Saturday could make quite a racket.

Forty-pound demolition charges will be discharged at the Texas Army National Guard’s training facility from around 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. People who live near Camp Swift, located on State Highway 95 just north of downtown Bastrop, may hear loud noises that sound like thunder or explosives, as well as see and smell smoke in the air.

The Texas Military Department says, due to the ongoing threat of wildfires in Central Texas, they are taking all safety precautions. Emergency personnel have been notified and are on standby.

Anyone with questions about the training can call the Camp Swift Desk at 512-321-4122 ext. 719-4153.

