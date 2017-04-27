I-35 will be shut down at Slaughter Creek Friday and Saturday nights

By Published:
Closure at I-35 at Slaughter Creek on Friday, June 24, 2016. (KXAN Photo/Sean Farrar)
Closure at I-35 at Slaughter Creek on Friday, June 24, 2016. (KXAN Photo/Sean Farrar)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Main lanes of Interstate 35 at the Slaughter Creek overpass in south Austin will close between 9 p.m. and 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights.

All southbound lanes will be closed Friday night and all northbound lanes will be closed Saturday night, as Texas Department of Transportation crews erect concrete beams for reconstruction of the bridge — weather permitting.

Traffic will be detoured to the frontage roads in both directions at exit 226. Ramps and lanes will be reopened as construction work is finished.

Drivers can cross I-35 at either Onion Creek Parkway or Slaughter Lane during the closure. TxDOT says the Slaughter Creek overpass was demolished last June to make way for a new, wider bridge, including a south-to-northbound U-turn.

Crews will also widen the southbound I-35 frontage road to two lanes through the Slaughter Creek intersection, as well as install safety lighting from Slaughter Lane to Onion Creek Parkway.

The $9.2 million project to replace the nearly 60-year-old structure is being undertaken by contractor Capital Excavation, TxDOT said in a statement.

Drivers who would normally use I-35 during the closure times should plan a different route or expect potentially long delays. TxDOT will be posting traffic updates on their Twitter and at DriveTexas.org.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s