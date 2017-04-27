Hundreds of students get sick at Houston-area elementary

Students get sick at Humble elementary school
Students get sick at Humble elementary school (NBC Photo)

HUMBLE, Texas (NBC News) — More than 200 students and five staff members missed school after an illness outbreak near Houston.

Wednesday, dozens of students at Woodland Hills Elementary in Humble, about 20 miles northeast of downtown Houston, displayed the same symptoms.

And then on Thursday a large part of the student body called in sick: 205 students out of 581 students total, according to KPRC.

Wednesday night a special cleaning crew sanitized every desk, doorknobs and more. Special equipment was used to cover the inside of the building with antibacterial mist.

Humble School District said it is unclear what may have caused the illness.

